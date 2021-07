Elon Musk's testimony in a trial concerning his electric car company, Tesla, was interrupted when an attorney vomited in the court room, causing the trial to come to a temporary halt. The civil suit concerns Tesla's $2.6bn merger with SolarCity. The attorney was sitting in the jury box when they vomited, interrupting both Mr Musk's testimony and the broader proceedings for two hours while staff cleaned out the area. The lawsuit claims that Mr Musk coerced Tesla's directors in rescuing the ailing solar company and then dictated the prices at which the company would produce its panels. At the...