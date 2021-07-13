Construction alert: 19th Avenue SE at 12600 block

This week, City crews will set up traffic control to allow for the repair of a hole in the right northbound lane at the 12600 block of 19th Avenue SE, also known as SR 527 or Bothell-Everett Highway, within the City of Everett. The new traffic control will move northbound traffic into the center turn lane at this location; the two southbound lanes will not be impacted.

The northbound outside lane has been closed, and a temporary covering is over the hole in the bike lane, leaving one northbound lane open at this location while City staff planned the repair. The right lanes will be closed to allow for construction activities. The pedestrian detour and bike lane will also be closed during construction. It is estimated that the repairs will take a few months to complete.

There may be some related congestion during the afternoon peak as a result of the traffic control, but it should not be a major traffic impact. Traffic conditions can be viewed via WSDOT’s “SR 527 at MP 8.8: 132nd St SE / SR 96” traffic camera.

We encourage you to share this information with your neighbors. For information about your neighborhood group, including meeting times, visit everettwa.gov/neighborhoods.