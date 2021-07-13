Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Effective in Cancer Patients

doctorslounge.com
 14 days ago

Last Updated: July 13, 2021. Pronounced lag in antibody production after the first dose found versus noncancer controls. TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) BNT162b2 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) appears to be safe and achieves satisfactory serologic status in patients with cancer, according to a study published online July 8 in JAMA Oncology.

www.doctorslounge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cervical Cancer#Pfizer Biontech#Noncancer#Healthday News#Jama Oncology#Tal Goshen Lago#Rambam Health Care Campus#Bnt162b2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Cancer
Related
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Patient Case Strongly Suggests Link Between Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine and Bell’s Palsy

The patient experienced facial palsy after each dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The case of a patient who experienced two facial palsies – one after the first and another after the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine – strongly suggests that Bell’s palsy (facial nerve palsy of unknown cause) is linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, doctors write in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

WHO: Get COVID-19 Vaccines to Poor Nations Instead of Making Booster Shots

Advocacy group ONE Campaign says only 1 percent of people in poor countries have received even one COVID-19 vaccine dose. TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccine makers such as Pfizer should focus on getting shots to poor countries instead of trying to persuade wealthy nations to give their citizens booster shots, World Health Organization officials said at a press briefing held Monday.
Advocacydoctorslounge.com

Perceived Financial Barriers Hinder Cervical Cancer Screening

Last Updated: July 13, 2021. 72 percent of low-income, uninsured, or publicly insured women perceived financial barriers to screening. TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly three in four low-income women cite perceived substantial financial barriers to undergoing cervical cancer screening, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Women's Health.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Multiple Sclerosis Disease Burden Higher in Black Patients

Both self-reported disability and objective assessments worse for Black patients, independent of socioeconomic status. WEDNESDAY, July 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Black Americans with multiple sclerosis (MS) experience a higher disease burden than White patients, according to a study published online June 30 in Neurology. Karla Gray-Roncal, M.D., from the...
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Unmet Social Needs, Distress Linked in Gynecologic Oncology Patients

Social isolation and lack of safety at home associated with distress; unmet needs also linked to treatment interruption. WEDNESDAY, July 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For gynecologic oncology patients, unmet social needs are associated with distress and treatment interruption, according to a study published online July 12 in Cancer. Natsai...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Some Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Have Ongoing GI Symptoms

Malnutrition is the most persistent GI symptom up to six months following hospitalization. WEDNESDAY, July 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly one in five patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, with persistence of symptoms in some patients for up to six months, according to a study recently published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Study Looks at Cancer Cases Attributable to Alcohol Use

Last Updated: July 14, 2021. In 2020, an estimated 4.1 percent of all new cancer cases globally attributed to alcohol consumption. WEDNESDAY, July 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An estimated 741,300 or 4.1 percent of all new cancer cases in 2020 were attributable to alcohol consumption, according to a study published online July 13 in The Lancet Oncology.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

High-Efficacy Therapy May Reduce Relapses in Active SPMS

TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- High-efficacy disease-modifying therapies may reduce flare-ups in recently active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), but they do not appear to offer any advantage over low-efficacy therapies for slowing disability progression, according to a study published online June 30 in Neurology. Izanne Roos, M.B.Ch.B.,...
Medical & Biotechcontagionlive.com

Effectiveness of Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines Against Delta Variant

While a significantly reduced effectiveness was seen with 1 dose, only a small reduction was observed after 2. A recent study conducted by investigators from Public Health England has found that 1 dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have a significantly reduced effectiveness against the Delta variant. However, after 2 doses of either vaccine only small reductions were observed.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Effective In Protecting Against Hospitalization, But Not In Preventing Infection, Israel Study Shows

Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine is effective against hospitalization and more severe disease in cases caused by the contagious delta variant in Israel, according to the health ministry's. But, the shot was just 39% effective in preventing infections, according to the country's health ministry,...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Pfizer And BioNTech To Provide U.S. Government With An Additional 200 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Help Meet Continued Need For Vaccine Supply In The U.S.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that the U.S. government has purchased an additional 200 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. These doses are expected to be delivered from October 2021 through April 2022. This brings the total number of doses to be supplied by the companies to the U.S. government under its existing supply agreement to 500 million. In a separate announcement on June 10, 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech shared plans to provide the U.S. government with 500 million doses of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine for donation to the world's poorest nations.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Оxidative stress and endogenous intoxication in cancer patients.

In the blood serum of 93 patients with various localities of the malignant process, the content of nitric oxide (NO), indicators of lipid peroxidation (POL): superoxide dismutase (SOD), malondialdehyde (MDA) and glutathione in red blood cells were determined. 9 patients with ovarian cancer were examined during chemotherapy (6 courses), 40 patients with colon cancer, previously operated, were with malignant liver damage. In 39 patients with anemia, NO indicators were compared with the level of interleukin 6 (IL-6) and hepcidin-25 (GP-25). As a control, 60 practically healthy individuals were examined. It was shown that the NO content was significantly reduced in 69.7% of patients, regardless of the location of the primary tumor. There was a gradual increase in the NO content before each course of chemotherapy. A high concentration of NO (more than 22 µM) was detected in 22 patients with functional iron deficiency (FJ) against the background of anemia of chronic diseases (AHZ), which was accompanied by hyperexpression of IL-6 (27.0±10.5 pg/ml) and GP-25 (25.2±7.1 ng/ml). In contrast, the lowest NO values (less than 22 µM) were observed in 17 patients with IDA. There is no doubt that there is a certain relationship between the development of oxidative stress with the accumulation of highly toxic lipoperoxidation products that affect the overall homeostasis of the body, and the development of anemic syndrome.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Movement Disorders May Affect Exercise in Patients With Psychosis

Parkinsonism linked to significantly decreased physical activity, increased sedentary behavior in patients with schizophrenia. MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with psychotic disorders, certain movement disorders, especially parkinsonism, are associated with reduced physical activity (PA) and increased sedentary behavior (SB), according to a study published in the July issue of the Schizophrenia Bulletin.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies May Persist Nine Months After Infection

Last Updated: July 26, 2021. MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Antibody levels appear to remain positive for up to nine months after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection, according to a study published online July 19 in Nature Communications. Ilaria Dorigatti, Ph.D., from Imperial College London, and...
CancerMedicalXpress

New research identifies cancer types with little survival improvements in adolescents and young adults

Survival rates for adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer have varied considerably depending on cancer type. A new study indicates that survival for multiple cancer types in such patients has improved in recent years, but some patients diagnosed with common cancer types still show limited survival improvements. The results are published by Wiley early online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
HealthUroToday

Patient Assessment and Treatment Strategies for mCRPC - William Oh

William Oh joins Alicia Morgans in a discussion on the management and treatment options for patients progressing on treatment to mCRPC. Drs. Morgans and Oh discuss the challenging decisions for optimal patient selection, counseling our patients who are receiving radium, the timing of treatment, supportive management around the use of radium, and its side effects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy