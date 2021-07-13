Cancel
Burnout Symptoms Present in More Than One in Four Cardiologists

 14 days ago

TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- More than one-quarter of cardiologists and fellows-in-training report being burned out, according to a joint opinion from the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association, European Society of Cardiology, and World Heart Federation; the joint opinion was published online July 13 in four journals, including the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

