Burnout Symptoms Present in More Than One in Four Cardiologists
TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- More than one-quarter of cardiologists and fellows-in-training report being burned out, according to a joint opinion from the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association, European Society of Cardiology, and World Heart Federation; the joint opinion was published online July 13 in four journals, including the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.www.doctorslounge.com
