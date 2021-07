Did you delay your mammogram during the COVID-19 pandemic? What about your colonoscopy? Have you scheduled that low-dose lung CT scan, or are you still dragging your feet?. As we continue in this new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination rates rise, it’s imperative that we shift our mindsets from crisis management back to preventative care. That’s why Methodist Health System is partnering with the American Cancer Society and the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer as we join health systems and organizations across the country to improve cancer screening rates and stop cancers as early as possible.