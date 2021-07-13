Growing Up in Lead-Contaminated Area Might Alter Personality: Study
Last Updated: July 13, 2021. TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Can childhood lead exposure affect personality into adulthood?. Yes, a big multi-decade study suggests. The finding stems from an analysis of data on atmospheric lead levels across the United States and 37 European nations since 1960. Lead levels were stacked up against responses to a personality survey of roughly 1.5 million men and women.www.doctorslounge.com
