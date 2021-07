The Seattle Kraken have chosen Calle Jarnkrok from the Nashville Predators in the expansion draft. In the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Jarnkrok was selected with the 51st-overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings. Jarnkrok, in his draft year, was tagged by scouts as a great player at both the center and wing positions. His ability to be in the right position at the right times and become the go-to guy on the man advantage and rush was a huge plus. However, there was some concern about his physicality level and his shot release.