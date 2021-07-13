Unique partnership brings new diversity to Alabama agriculture
If you drive by the fields along any rural road or interstate, you might already know that agriculture is one of Alabama’s largest industries. There are more than eight million acres of farmland in Alabama, but most of them only focus on a select handful of crops. With drought, pests, and other challenges faced by farmers, diversity is key to sustainability, and the experts at Auburn University and HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology have collaborated on a plant genome project to improve crop options for Alabama farmers.www.thisisalabama.org
