Alabama State

Unique partnership brings new diversity to Alabama agriculture

thisisalabama.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you drive by the fields along any rural road or interstate, you might already know that agriculture is one of Alabama’s largest industries. There are more than eight million acres of farmland in Alabama, but most of them only focus on a select handful of crops. With drought, pests, and other challenges faced by farmers, diversity is key to sustainability, and the experts at Auburn University and HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology have collaborated on a plant genome project to improve crop options for Alabama farmers.

#Drought#Department Of Agriculture#Auburn University#Department Of Crop Soil#Environmental Science#Barley
