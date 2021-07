South Africans took the law into their own hands on Wednesday as deadly violence which has seen more than 70 people killed and widespread looting across the country in the past few days continued.In signs of a growing public backlash, anxious and scared residents in some areas armed themselves as vigilantes to form road blocks or scare looters away, despite the presence of armed police and soldiers on the streets. Other residents blocked entrances to malls and turned suspected rioters over to the police in an attempt to stem the violence gripping the country.In Vosloorus, southern Johannesburg, minibus taxi operators,...