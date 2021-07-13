Cancel
Law Enforcement

Notice and agenda for the July 15 Police Board public meeting

The next regular meeting of the Police Board is scheduled for Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 7:30pm. To protect the public’s health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as permitted by Governor Pritzker’s Executive Orders 2020 – 07 and 2021-14, the meeting will take place remotely. There will not be an in-person meeting. The public will have access to the meeting via audio conference. To attend the meeting via audio conference, dial 312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID 899 4733 5368 (only the meeting ID is needed; if prompted for a participant ID or passcode, press #).

