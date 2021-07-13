Cancel
Would a global minimum corporate tax rate end the ‘race to the bottom’?

By Romesh Vaitilingam
Leaders of the advanced economies that make up the Group of Seven in June announced what they described as an “historic commitment” on the taxation of multinational corporations. US President Joe Biden and his counterparts in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK publicly endorsed a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent, billed as a step toward ending the “race to the bottom” that occurs when companies strategically relocate in order to pay the lowest rates.

