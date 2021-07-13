Stormy pattern continues along with heat and humidity

Hello everyone! I’m meteorologist Nick Guzzo, and this is Guzzo’s Grip on Weather. This is where we talk weather and climate news and have some fun! This week we are talking about tropical storm Nepartak which you may have heard of because it has been getting quite the buzz in the media even before it formed. Nepartak is a tropical system in the western Pacific. You might be wondering why it has been getting so much attention. The Olympics are currently ongoing and Nepartak threatens to disrupt the event. On July 23, a tropical depression formed in the western Pacific Ocean and 12 hours later, the depression got a name which is Nepartak. Currently, the tropical system is expected to stay a tropical storm during its life which includes a forecasted landfall in Japan on either Tuesday or Wednesday. As of right now, the landfall location is expected to be north of Tokyo but forecasters at the Japan Meteorological Agency and Joint Typhoon Warning Center are monitoring the track closely. Intensity wise, Nepartak is currently set to weaken on approach to Japan but could still pack winds of tropical storm force. Main impacts will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and rough surf. For the Olympics, they have taken some precautions by moving rowing events to Sunday and having none scheduled for Monday. This is currently the only change but officials for the Olympics are keeping a close eye on Nepartak. Rowing is being postponed but other categories like surfing are welcoming the bigger waves. Currently, there are no watches or warning in place for Japan.