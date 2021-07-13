Cancel
Stormy pattern continues along with heat and humidity

By Kellie McGlynn
WFMZ-TV Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: A strong evening thunderstorm; partly cloudy and humid. Low: 70. WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid with some hazy sun; a few strong PM thunderstorms. High: 88. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Early gusty or strong t-storm, mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 67. FORECAST SUMMARY. It won't rain everywhere and there are no washouts...

Madison, WInbc15.com

July heat & humidity here to stay

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While southern Wisconsin avoided thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, the heat impacted everyone. Heat index values hit the triple-digit mark near the State Line in Janesville. A cold front made its way across the Badger State during the evening and is triggering showers/storms in Illinois. The sky remains clear tonight and humidity improves slightly for Sunday and Monday.
EnvironmentWETM

Guzzo’s Grip on Weather: Tropical Storm Nepartak

Hello everyone! I’m meteorologist Nick Guzzo, and this is Guzzo’s Grip on Weather. This is where we talk weather and climate news and have some fun! This week we are talking about tropical storm Nepartak which you may have heard of because it has been getting quite the buzz in the media even before it formed. Nepartak is a tropical system in the western Pacific. You might be wondering why it has been getting so much attention. The Olympics are currently ongoing and Nepartak threatens to disrupt the event. On July 23, a tropical depression formed in the western Pacific Ocean and 12 hours later, the depression got a name which is Nepartak. Currently, the tropical system is expected to stay a tropical storm during its life which includes a forecasted landfall in Japan on either Tuesday or Wednesday. As of right now, the landfall location is expected to be north of Tokyo but forecasters at the Japan Meteorological Agency and Joint Typhoon Warning Center are monitoring the track closely. Intensity wise, Nepartak is currently set to weaken on approach to Japan but could still pack winds of tropical storm force. Main impacts will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and rough surf. For the Olympics, they have taken some precautions by moving rowing events to Sunday and having none scheduled for Monday. This is currently the only change but officials for the Olympics are keeping a close eye on Nepartak. Rowing is being postponed but other categories like surfing are welcoming the bigger waves. Currently, there are no watches or warning in place for Japan.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Hot and humid weather continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– We are now stuck in a hot and humid weather pattern that will last at least the next 4 or 5 days. Saturday the temperature reached at least the upper 80s in most areas with the heat index values in the 90s. We get a little break when some widely scattered showers move through late this evening and again toward Sunday morning.
EnvironmentKOMU

Humidity and Heat Ahead

Going forward for the rest of the weekend and into our week ahead, mid-Missouri is looking at a very hot and humid period of days ahead. Temperatures should stay well into the 90s through next weekend, as we enter what is typically the hottest time of the year for mid-Missouri. Heat indices will similarly be very high as well, expected to reach into the triple digits for the early part of this week.
Environmentdesotocountynewsroom.com

Hot and Humid, Heat Advisory Again

A Heat Advisory goes into effect once again today at 10 am and continues until 7 pm. Heat indices should exceed 105 degrees this afternoon. Today will be mostly sunny and hot with highs around 95. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10 mph and tonight’s low will be 78. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon but most will not see any.

