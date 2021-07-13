Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Citigroup debuts no-fee stock trading

By Bloomberg News
InvestmentNews
 12 days ago

Citigroup Inc. will let U.S. retail customers bet on stocks without paying fees as the bank tries to expand its wealth business in the face of fierce competition from Silicon Valley ventures, discount brokerages and big-banking peers. The Wall Street giant will initially make the new offering — Citi Self...

www.investmentnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Stock Trading#Trading Stock#Citigroup Inc#Citi Self Invest#Citi Global Wealth#Robinhood Markets#Td Ameritrade#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Bank Of America Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gillson Capital LP Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gillson Capital LP reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,265 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 2.4% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target to $52.00

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,865 shares during the period. Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 461,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 117,642 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 422,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 41,904 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares during the period.
Economymodernreaders.com

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CLSA lowered Autohome from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Autohome from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.66.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities, nor are they soliciting an offer to buy these securities, in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 41.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksinvesting.com

Don't Neglect this Stock for Trading

Bajaj Electricals (NS: BJEL ) is a consumer electrical equipment manufacturing company. Apart from this, it is also engaged in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (or EPC) business. The stock is trading at a discount of 9.2% to its 52-week high level. The scrip’s 52-week high and 52-week low range is Rs 1,224 and Rs 398, respectively.
Cell Phonesmodernreaders.com

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.
MarketsBusiness Insider

BlockFi investing review: Trading with no fees or account minimums

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. BlockFi is a global platform offering interest accounts, crypto-backed loans,...
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Disco's stock pops on first day of trading

Austin legaltech company CS Disco Inc. late July 20 boosted its initial public offering stock price to $32 per share, up from $29 per share, with plans to sell 7 million shares. And on July 21 shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, opening at about $44 and hovering between $40 and $45 most of the day.
StocksBenzinga

Why AMC's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower amid profit taking following Tuesday strength. AMC's stock rallied about 26% during Tuesday's trading session, hitting a session high around the $44 level. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or...
LifestyleSfvbj.com

Zevia Shares Debut on New York Stock Exchange

Zevia, the Encino-based beverage company, started trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ZVIA. The plant-based drink company has grown to include 37 flavors and six product lines since its 2007 founding and is available in more than 25,000 retailers in the U.S. and Canada. Zevia products, including its natural soda line, are zero-calorie, sugar-free, gluten-free, vegan, certified Kosher and certified by the Non-GMO Project.
StocksBusiness Insider

UBS Q2 Profit Climbs On Wealth Management Fees; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of UBS Group AG were gaining around 4 percent in Swiss trading after the banking giant reported Tuesday higher profit in its second quarter, with good growth in all divisions, mainly Wealth Management. Further, the company said it intends to repurchase $0.6 billion of shares during the third quarter.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Moderna Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) is trading higher Monday morning amid renewed COVID-19 concerns. The recent spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant is a major concern. Delta first appeared in India at the end of 2020. The highly contagious COVID-19 variant surfaced in the United States in March and is now the dominant strain.
StocksForbes

Stop Worrying And Learn To Trade Stock Market Corrections

The stock market last week was not impressed by the start of the earnings season. The large financial stocks JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Citigroup (C) all beat their earnings and revenues forecasts, but their stocks were down 2.5%, 1.9% and 2.3% respectively for the week. This action was consistent with the technical outlook, as stock market risk had increased just last week.
Stocksinvesting.com

Look Which Stock is in Limelight for Trading

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (NS: MRSB ) was incorporated as Quaker Cremica Foods Private Limited on September 15, 1995. The company manufactures biscuits and bakery products marketed under Mrs Bector’s Cremica and Mrs Bector’s English Oven brands, respectively. The scrip got listed on National Stock Exchange in December 2020. The highest and lowest range of the stock is Rs 630 and Rs 328, respectively. Currently, the share is trading at a 28% discount to its highest price since listing.
Stockscrowdfundinsider.com

Binance Exits Stock Token Trading

Digital assets are inclusive of securities, commodities, utilities, and all of the above. For crypto exchanges, the ability to trade security tokens makes sense – if you are fully compliant. Yesterday, the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance announced it will no longer support stock tokens. While it is not fully...
StocksPosted by
pymnts

Blend Stock Trades At Brisk Pace In NYSE Debut With $360M IPO

Blend Labs, Inc. launched its initial public offering of 20 million shares of Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange, starting at $18 per share and crossing the $20-per-share threshold in early action on the floor. The IPO brought in $360 million for the digital lending firm,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy