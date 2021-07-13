One Dead in Fatal Crash on U.S. 60.

The Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal two car collision on Monday in Hardinsburg. 48 year Daniella Zuelly of Tell City Indiana was entering the intersection of US 60 and Old Highway 60, when she crossed the path of a commercial vehicle traveling southbound. The commercial vehicle was operated by 62 year old Philip Wertz of Zephyrhills Florida. Zulley was transported to the University of Louisville where she later died from her injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.