DC UNEARTHS TASK FORCE Z & DC VS VAMPIRES
This October, the DC Universe gets a whole lot scarier with TASK FORCE Z and DC VS. VAMPIRES! Writer Matthew Rosenberg (The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox; 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank) is dragging some of Gotham City’s most dangerous villains back from the dead to earn a second chance at life in TASK FORCE Z. But the undead aren’t contained to Gotham City; in DC VS. VAMPIRES, Rosenberg has teamed up with writer James Tynion IV (The Nice House on the Lake; Something is Killing the Children) for a twelve-issue maxiseries where the Justice League discovers that, while they’ve been monitoring the skies for intergalactic threats, a new enemy has been hiding on earth all along.www.horrorsociety.com
