DC UNEARTHS TASK FORCE Z & DC VS VAMPIRES

Every now and then someone tells me that Bleeding Cool totally made the DC Comics 5G plan up. That it was totally fake news. That it was never going to happen. And every now and then a comic creator pops up and tells people what their 5G plan was s- or was not. such as James Tynion IV's in his latest Empire Of The Tiny Onion newsletter talking about the announcement of DC Vs Vampires written with Matthew Rosenberg and drawn by Otto Schmidt. And how he would have written that a couple of years ago when he was meant to leave Batman with #100 and replaced by John Ridley, so that he would not have had to be involved with 5G, which was a bit of an anathema to him.