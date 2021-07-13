Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsville, TX

Two Failed Smuggling Attempts Foiled by Law Enforcement

cbp.gov
 14 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents and local law enforcement agencies arrested 21 migrants in two failed smuggling attempts. Yesterday morning, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents received a call from the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office in Kingsville, Texas, requesting assistance with a vehicle stop. As agents arrived on scene, they were advised the driver had absconded from the scene, but authorities discovered 16 subjects concealed within a Chevrolet pickup truck. Agents determined all migrants were illegally present within the U.S. and took them into custody for processing. A search for the driver was conducted, however the driver could not be located.

www.cbp.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamo, TX
City
Kingsville, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
Alamo, TX
Crime & Safety
Kingsville, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Kingsville, TX
Government
Alamo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Border Security#Chevrolet#Cbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy