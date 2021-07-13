Two Failed Smuggling Attempts Foiled by Law Enforcement

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents and local law enforcement agencies arrested 21 migrants in two failed smuggling attempts. Yesterday morning, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents received a call from the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office in Kingsville, Texas, requesting assistance with a vehicle stop. As agents arrived on scene, they were advised the driver had absconded from the scene, but authorities discovered 16 subjects concealed within a Chevrolet pickup truck. Agents determined all migrants were illegally present within the U.S. and took them into custody for processing. A search for the driver was conducted, however the driver could not be located.