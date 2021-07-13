Cancel
Roma, TX

Two Large Groups of Migrants Enter the U.S.

 14 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents apprehend 273 migrants in two large groups in two separate events. Saturday morning, RGC agents observed a large group of migrants, comprised of mostly family groups enter the United States near Roma, Texas. The group was consisted of 138 family members and seven single adults. The migrants are from the countries of Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Ecuador.

