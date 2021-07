4 Trending Restaurant Stocks to Watch In The Stock Market Today. When it comes to investing in the stock market, knowing the market sentiment and the next trend is paramount. It is no secret that restaurant stocks had not the best time during the pandemic. Those that have an online presence would do well, while those that operate traditionally were badly affected. However, the industry is slowly getting back on its feet, and it could even be time to start paying attention to restaurant stocks. Furthermore, many restaurants have started to adapt to the new normal, employing ways to attract customers even at the hardest times. This includes the emphasis on contactless deliveries, digital ordering, and takeaways.