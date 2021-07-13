Cancel
VIASAT SATELLITE Internet. Up

VIASAT SATELLITE Internet. Up to 12 Mbps Plans Starting at $30/month. Our Fastest Speeds (up to 50 Mbps) & Unlimited Data Plans Start at $100/month. Call Viasat today! 1-855-260-8627.

rochesterfirst.com

UPS, Amazon, dozens of major websites taken down in internet outage

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Dozens of high-traffic major websites including FedEx, HBO Max and Amazon were all reportedly down Thursday morning. At least 44 sites were experiencing significant issues as of 11:30 a.m. CT Thursday, according to DownDetector. As of 11:45 a.m. CT., many of the impacted websites were beginning to come back online.
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon poached a bunch of experts from Facebook's satellite internet team

Amazon’s satellite internet project has secretly been receiving help from an unlikely source: Facebook. More than a dozen internet experts left Facebook to work on Amazon’s satellite internet plans, The Information reports. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the employees have indeed joined Amazon’s team. The workers in question span a...
Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System blankets your home in fast internet and connects up to 120 devices

Eliminate internet dead zones with the Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System. It offers a single wireless network that covers your entire home with a fast, reliable signal. And, with several routing devices connected, it removes dead spots from your home. It also allows you to work freely, anywhere. Best of all, a Vilo 3-pack connects up to 120 devices. That way, you don’t have to fight for bandwidth with your family. Even better, the installation is simple, and you can have it up and running in minutes with no technical expertise. Moreover, the Vilo app lets you manage your network from your phone. Meanwhile, this router also ensures your security with features like AES-128 encryption, alerts when an unrecognized device tries to connect, and parental controls. Finally, Vilo boasts a lovely, minimalist design that you’ll be proud to display on your coffee table.
Businessthefastmode.com

The Next Mainstream 5G Players: Cable and Satellite Internet/TV Companies Featured

The communications market has historically been dominated by large telco operators, who paved the way of the infrastructure by supplying the communication medium. Participation in this market required both extensive capital investment and highly verticalized domain expertise which all translate to a highly defensible entry barrier. By no surprise, the much-anticipated 5G roll-out has been evangelized by the very same consolidated group.
Is home 5G internet service worth considering?

Q: What can you tell me about Verizon and T-Mobile’s home 5G Internet service?. A: One of the more interesting things we heard when 5G service initially launched was that in time, a ‘fixed wireless’ service might someday become an alternative to traditional cable or phone company Internet offerings. There...
Widespread internet outage hobbled Amazon, UPS and more

(Bloomberg) — Thousands of internet users reported widespread issues with prominent websites this morning, including Amazon, Home Depot, Airbnb and United Parcel Service, according to Downdetector.com, which monitors web outages. The S&P 500 briefly extended losses on news that multiple websites were inaccessible to some users. More. Akamai Technologies Inc.,...
How Will 5G Impact the World?

The internet has become a commodity without which our lives cannot function properly. Our personal and professional routines are immensely dependent on a reliable and fast internet connection. So, we are always looking for better speeds, knowing it’s directly going to affect our professional performance and peace of mind. You can visit this site to know more about some of the top internet deals and find the one that best fits your connectivity needs. The telecom industry is changing with the implementation of recent technologies to bring forth the fastest possible speeds and greater reliability. The emergence of 5G technology is yet another milestone unlocked that has the potential to revolutionize the telecom industry and open doors to new opportunities and applications.
Cosmos 'Internet of Blockchains' Links Up With DeFi Oracle Band Protocol

Cross-chain data oracle Band Protocol has announced a new integration with Starport, a development tool for the Cosmos blockchain—allowing third-party developers to gain access to numerous new data feeds. Thanks to the integration, newly created chains in the Cosmos ecosystem will be able to exchange data via the interoperability standard...
Get 10TB of cloud storage and lifetime VPN coverage for just $90

TLDR: The Lifetime Backup and Security Subscription Bundle brings together $4,000 worth of Degoo premium cloud storage space and top-notch KeepSolid VPN coverage in one collection. If you don’t have VPN protection online, you need it. If you don’t have adequate cloud storage space to backup all of your systems...
Japanese Researchers Break Internet Speed Record With 319Tbps Data Transfer

The Internet Age has revolutionized everyday life in ways that would have been hard to imagine even in 1990. Indeed, progress shows little sign of slowing down. In the ongoing quest for faster internet speeds, Japanese researchers have recently made a significant breakthrough. In July 2021, Japan's National institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) announced that they had set a work record for internet speed with a data transfer at a whopping 319 TeraBytes Per Second (Tbps).
How to Check if Your Network Can Stream 4K Videos

Streaming high-quality video requires more than just excellent network speeds–there’s more to it than meets the eye. For this reason, you might perform a Wi-Fi speed test, get remarkable results, but still experience buffering while streaming high-quality video. So, how do you know if your network can stream 4K video?...
Facebook's satellite internet team joins Amazon's Project Kuiper in acquisition deal

Facebook has struck a deal with Amazon that has seen the social media giant's team of wireless internet experts move over to join Amazon's Project Kuiper. While the companies are not disclosing the terms of the deal, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed with ZDNet, following initial reports by The Information, that a small number of its connectivity team has moved across to Amazon.
Comcast Business Mobile Launches to Small Businesses Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA — Comcast Business announced it has launched its new wireless mobile service for small businesses, Comcast Business Mobile, nationally across its footprint. Comcast Business Mobile offers flexible data options, nationwide 5G coverage, and savings, and is available exclusively to Comcast Business Internet customers in all of its service areas via www.comcastbusiness.com/mobile.
Best mobile hotspot 2021: Work securely anywhere

We live and work in a connected world, so it's important to have internet access when you are away from your workplace. Smartphones have integrated hotspot capability, but using your phone for this function drains the battery life and turns it into a multi-function platform when you may need your phone for other key connectivity.
Tech Breakthrough Morphs Gigabit WiFi into Terabit Satellite Internet

Reformulated terrestrial radio MIMO technology could empower SpaceX to singlehandedly bridge the global digital divide by decade’s end. A highly unlikely, radically innovative synthesis of millimeter wave antenna design, digital communications coding, new-school terrestrial radio multi-signal processing and old-school satellite directional transmission could be delivering High Definition Internet from way-on-high to billions by 2026. This piece describes recently patented Dynamic Polarization Spatial Multiplexing and Beamforming (“Dynamic Polarization”, or “DPSMXBF”) technology and how it could enable so-upgraded Low Earth Orbit satellite (“LEOSat”) networks to close the worldwide Internet Haves versus Have-nots “digital divide” in just a few years.

