Guilford County, NC

Guilford school board reopens meetings for first time since pandemic

By Jessie Pounds
greensboro.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday night opened its doors to the public for the first time since the pandemic began well over a year ago. An estimated 50 or so people showed up outside the school administration building prior to the meeting, representing a wide range of perspectives. Some brought signs, with messages ranging from “Teach History, Not Mythology” to “Equity Matters” and “Support Our Superintendent.”

