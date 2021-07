Nathalie Simon, age 83, of DeWitt, passed away on Oct. 31, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the DeWitt Evangelical Free Church, 1921 Elmwood Rd, DeWitt. There will be a luncheon and time of sharing following the service at the church. Online condolences may be made by viewing her obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com.