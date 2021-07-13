Leonard B. Franzen, 84, of DeWitt, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in his home. Leonard was born Jan. 23, 1937, to Mathias and Mary (Dwyer) Franzen near Sugar Creek. He attended a country school in Jackson County, and served two years in the U.S. Army, where he received his GED. He farmed in the Oxford Junction area and worked for Ralston Purina in Clinton. Leonard married Cheryl Turner on Jan. 14, 1977, in Tipton. The couple resided in DeWitt, raising four daughters. He retired from Ralston Purina.