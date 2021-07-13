Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dewitt, IA

Leonard B. Franzen

dewittobserver.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonard B. Franzen, 84, of DeWitt, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in his home. Leonard was born Jan. 23, 1937, to Mathias and Mary (Dwyer) Franzen near Sugar Creek. He attended a country school in Jackson County, and served two years in the U.S. Army, where he received his GED. He farmed in the Oxford Junction area and worked for Ralston Purina in Clinton. Leonard married Cheryl Turner on Jan. 14, 1977, in Tipton. The couple resided in DeWitt, raising four daughters. He retired from Ralston Purina.

www.dewittobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford Junction, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Delmar, IA
City
Tipton, IA
City
Dewitt, IA
City
Maquoketa, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#The U S Army#Ged#Mcdonalds#Schultz Funeral Home#Funeral Mass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy