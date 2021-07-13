Cancel
Dewitt, IA

Carol Ann Jochimsen

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarol Ann (Anderson) Jochimsen, 82, of DeWitt, died Sunday afternoon, July 11, 2021, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by family. Carol was born May 3, 1939, to Alfred and Ann Anderson in Clinton. She Graduated from DeWitt High School in 1957. Carol married Paul E. Jochimsen on Sept. 22, 1957, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Carol raised her children and helped on the family dairy farm. She was a member of DeWitt Lutheran Fellowship and later attended Bethel Community Church in Sperry, Missouri. The couple moved to Missouri in 1992. Paul preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2016. Carol moved back to DeWitt in 2017.

