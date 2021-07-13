Charles F. Goddard, 72, of DeWitt, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, following a brief illness. Charles Frank Goddard was born Dec. 2, 1948, to William and Helen (Rowson) Goddard in Clinton. He graduated from Central Community Schools and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science from Iowa State University. After graduating, he taught industrial arts at Delwood High School, where he met his future wife, Kay Dengler. They were married Aug. 10, 1974, at Grace Lutheran Church in DeWitt. The couple resided in rural DeWitt, where they raised four children. Chuck worked as assistant manager at DeWitt Home Center and later, administrator for the Clinton County Solid Waste Agency. He retired as administrator from Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency in 2014.