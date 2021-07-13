Reno businesses raise money for LGBTQ+ community ahead of Pride Parade

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Local northern Nevada businesses are raising money for the LGBTQ+ community ahead of Reno's Pride Parade next Saturday. Over 20 small businesses are collaborating with the online restaurant directory, Yelp, to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with the Out, About and Proud event. Each business has a Pride themed special with a portion of each sale benefitting OUR Center, Northern Nevada's LGBTQ+ resource center. The goal is to raise $36,000 to fund a full year of OUR Center services.