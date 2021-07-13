Cancel
Cayuga County, NY

NY lawmakers show support for adding Chick-fil-A at Thruway rest stops

By Robert Harding
Citizen Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a group of legislators protests Chick-fil-A's inclusion in the Thruway's $450 million plan to redevelop its rest stops, other lawmakers are supporting the decision. Fourteen Assembly Republicans sent a letter to Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll to back the plan to add Chick-fil-A to the restaurant lineup at service areas. Assemblyman Colin Schmitt led the effort. The letter was also signed by two of Cayuga County's representatives, Assemblymembers John Lemondes and Brian Manktelow.

