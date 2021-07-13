H.S. Sports: Northwest seeking PIAA approval to move from District 2 to District 4

The Northwest School District will ask for approval Wednesday from the PIAA Board of Directors to move from District 2 to District 4. The item is on the agenda for the board’s meeting Wednesday morning at The Penn Stater Hotel & Conference Center in State College. Northwest is seeking approval from the board pending the same from District 4. Northwest left the Wyoming Valley Conference in football, boys and girls basketball, field hockey, baseball and softball to start the 2020-21 school year, although it remained eligible to participate in the District 2 playoffs. Those sports programs move to the Mid-Penn Conference, which has District 4 schools more comparably to Northwest’s PIAA Class A or 2A designation in most sports. Northwest remained in the WVC in cross country and track. No timetable for the move is listed on the board’s agenda. Schedules are done in two-year cycles with the 2021-22 school year being the second year. However, the District 2 website doesn’t have Northwest listed in its power ranking standings for football or field hockey for this fall.TJ Zurawski struck out 12 in five innings as Back Mountain defeated Greater Wyoming Area in District 31 Little League junior baseball. The best-of-three series continues at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoemaker Avenue field in West Wyoming. Zurawski also surrendered just three hits and two earned runs. He, Alex Seymour and Samuel Plummer all had three RBI. Jake Snyder and Wyatt Diamond had hits for GWA.