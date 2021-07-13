Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Rossmann: When the screen stares back, or: No TV before the age of 12!

By Ed Rossmann Special to The Citizen
Citizen Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic libraries are great. You want a book, they either have it, or will get it for you through interlibrary loan in a few days. Plus, it doesn’t cost a cent; you save a small fortune by not having to buy your own books. There’s only one catch, or actually two: you have to return the book after a few weeks, and you can't mark it up.

auburnpub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rousseau
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Screen#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Movies/Film

‘Age of Legends’ Will Bring ‘The Wheel of Time’ to the Big Screen, Even as Amazon Makes a TV Series

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon are already teaming up to make a Wheel of Time series based on the massive fantasy saga by author Robert Jordan, but now a movie is also in the works that’s set thousands of years before the events of those books and will complement the storylines in the upcoming show. We’ll get into the details below, but to put this decision in context, this would be like a studio deciding to make a movie based on George R.R. Martin’s Targaryen history Fire and Blood before the first season of Game of Thrones had come out.
Kidsmountainlake.org

Welcome Back to Camp TV!

Children ages 5-10 can play and learn this summer with Camp TV – a day camp experience from the comfort of your living room. Guided by head counselor and Broadway star Zachary Noah Piser, your child will learn through play, from math and science to creative writing and movement, and more!
MoviesPosted by
TheStreet

National Theatre Live Is Back On The Big Screen At A Cinema Near You!

WHAT: Fathom Events, National Theatre, and BY Experience present The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Follies . NT Live: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2021 Encore) Filmed live from the National Theatre in London, this critically acclaimed production, based on the novel by Mark Haddon and directed by Marianne Elliot ( Angels in America, War Horse), has astonished audiences around the world and received seven Olivier and five Tony Awards®. Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at maths, while everyday life presents some barriers. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbour's dog, it takes him on a journey that upturns his world. NT Live: Follies (2021 Encore) Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee, and Imelda Staunton play the magnificent Follies in this dazzling production. Featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21, Stephen Sondheim's legendary musical was directed by Dominic Cooke ( The Courier) and filmed live on the London stage at the National Theatre in 2017. New York, 1971. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs, and lie about themselves. Winner of Academy, Tony®, Grammy, and Olivier awards, Sondheim's previous work includes A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, and Sunday in the Park with George.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Who Is Robert Redford's Wife?

Robert Redford is a famous American actor, known for his leading roles in movies such as "The Great Gatsby" and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." Redford was a prominent heartthrob among women in the 60s and 70s, despite being married to Lola Van Wagenen at the peak of his on-screen success.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

John Travolta shares bittersweet news about late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta only recently marked the first anniversary of his wife, Kelly Preston's, death and on Thursday he updated fans with news involving her. The Saturday Night Fever star used Instagram as his platform to reach out to fans with a bittersweet announcement. John revealed that the last movie Kelly made before her passing was finally coming out in theaters.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Amomama

Bow Wow's Daughter Shai Steals the Show with Amazing Dancing Skills in TikTok Video with Mom Joie Chavis

Joie Chavis, Bow Wow's baby mama, and her daughter Shai showed some stunning dance moves in a TikTok video that has since gone viral on the internet. Rapper Bow Wow's look-alike daughter Shai Moss won the internet over with her brief appearance on her mom's TikTok video. The little girl grabbed attention with her amazing dancing skills, easily outdoing her mom Joie Chavis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy