The Rangers' return from the All-Star break came with a unceremonious thud, as the Toronto Blue Jays manhandled Texas by a score of 10-2. The Blue Jays mashed five home runs in the ballgame, two of which came off the bat of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The four-day break may or may not have played a role in the lack of execution for the Rangers, but manager Chris Woodward is not about to make excuses.