Christie’s Opens Outpost In Southampton
Fine art in the Hamptons just got a little finer: Christie’s is back. They held a soft opening private reception for collectors, Sunday morning, at their new Southampton outpost, the 5,600 square foot art deco glass-front at 1 Pond Lane. It’s a former auto shop restored by owners David and Simone Levinson. Christie’s first show, “Out East,” features famed artists who worked out here, including East Hampton Abstract Expressionists Willem de Kooning, Helen Frankenthaler, Jackson Pollock, Lee Krasner and Alfonso Ossorio, Southampton realistic painter Fairfield Porter and pop icon Roy Lichtenstein, and 20 year Montauk resident Andy Warhol.hamptons.com
