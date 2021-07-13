Madie Easley | Indian Trail

Madie A. Easley, 90, of Indian Trail, NC passed away on Monday, July 5th, 2021. Madie was born in Jacksonville, NC daughter to the late John and Elizabeth Autry. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and friend. She worked throughout her life to help others with her kind soul and gentle words. She was a great cook in the home, a friend to anyone who knew her and loved her garden and flowers. Madie was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She would visit others to help them learn about Jehovah God and His son our Savior, Jesus Christ. What she most valued was her family and friends.