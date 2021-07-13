Cancel
Rockingham, NC

Rockingham man charged in June shooting

By Matthew Sasser Staff Writer
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 12 days ago
Huggins

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department arrested a Rockingham man in connection to a shooting on June 29.

RPD charged Albert Lemont Huggins, 27, of Cauthen Drive, with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Huggins is also charged with one misdemeanor count of a city ordinance violation for firing a weapon within city limits.

At 12:35 p.m. on June 29, RPD responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect firing a weapon at others.

According to an incident report, a witness identified Huggins by name to police after the incident.

There were two bullet casings found on the scene.

Huggins was arrested on East Franklin Street and processed in the Richmond County Jail on July 12. He was placed under a $250,000 secured bond. A court date is scheduled for July 26.

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

