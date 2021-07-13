With the US Fully Open for Business, Inflation Hits Highest Rate in 13 Years

We expect next week’s June consumer price inflation report to show the inflation rate held above the Bank of Canada’s 1% to 3% target range—for the third consecutive month. There was likely a slight moderation in the annual increase in June, to 3.4% from 3.6% in May. That was probably driven by gasoline price growth that slowed to 33% in June from 43% in May and 62% in April. Much of the surge in inflation reflects base effects, as prices (including energy) rebound after falling sharply during the initial pandemic shock in Q2 2020. Though supply chain bottlenecks continue to push prices up for things like car rentals and home building, we look for some price pressures to ease in coming months as real-estate markets cool, lumber price futures fall, and global chip makers work hard to boost production.