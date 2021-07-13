NEWS: Colin Moulding releases The Hardest Battle, first solo EP since XTC disbanded
It’s always a thrill to see artists whose heyday occurred decades ago continuing to release music, whether it be under the same project, a new moniker or as a solo artist. All the better when the artist is of legendary status to begin with and when there certainly has been pent-up hunger for new material from such music icons. Enter XTC co-frontman Colin Moulding, who is back now as a solo artist, presenting ‘The Hardest Battle’, released as a CD single in 4-panel digisleeve via Burning Shed.bigtakeover.com
Comments / 0