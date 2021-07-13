Cancel
Window for planting in northern Ethiopia narrows as hunger catastrophe looms

 14 days ago

Lack of access and funding hinder efforts to reboot local food production. 13 July 2021, Rome - Upcoming seasonal rains in hunger-stricken northern Ethiopia offer a tight window of opportunity for farmers to get a crop in the ground and reboot local food production - but without funding and better access by aid agencies, that opportunity could be missed, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) warned today.

