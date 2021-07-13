Window for planting in northern Ethiopia narrows as hunger catastrophe looms

Pioneering environmental data collection initiative a world first for Africa. 13 July 2021, Accra - A data collection and analysis initiative led by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the African Union Commission (AUC) has revealed 7 billion trees outside forests for the first time, among other findings. The survey is the first consistent land use representation of the continent and discloses more forests and more arable lands than were previously detected.