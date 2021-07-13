Window for planting in northern Ethiopia narrows as hunger catastrophe looms
Lack of access and funding hinder efforts to reboot local food production. 13 July 2021, Rome - Upcoming seasonal rains in hunger-stricken northern Ethiopia offer a tight window of opportunity for farmers to get a crop in the ground and reboot local food production - but without funding and better access by aid agencies, that opportunity could be missed, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) warned today.www.fao.org
