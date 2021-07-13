Cancel
Chula Vista, CA

CHULA VISTA RESIDENTS MAY NOW QUALIFY TO HAVE 100% OF PAST-DUE RENT COVERED BY THE STATE

 12 days ago

The City of Chula Vista strongly encourages Chula Vista renters and landlords to apply for the Chula Vista Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) while there is still funding available. Changes to the program recently enacted by the state of California have expanded benefits to new applicants and previously approved applications. Eligible households that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can receive payment assistance to help with rent and utilities.

