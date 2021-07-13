Cleveland Indians take former Mill Creek teammates Davis Sharpe, Alaska Abney in MLB Draft

The Cleveland Indians signed non-drafted free agent catcher Zac Fascia. Fascia was drafted out of high school by the New York Mets in the 37th round of the 2018 MLB Draft; he chose to attend Purdue instead of signing. A covid senior, Fascia started his collegiate career at Indians Hills Community College in Centerville, Iowa, in 2018. He transferred to Purdue in 2019, during his second season producing a .277 average and a .747 OPS. The Canadian native walked 8.33 BB% of the time while striking out 11.84 BB% and producing below-average power with a 26.8% XBH rate. Returning to Purdue in 2020, Fascia was off to a solid season, hitting .255 with a .813 OPS and improved above-average power (41.7% XBH) in a small sample. This past season he posted a career-high batting average of .281, walking 4.55 BB% and striking out 10.39 SO%. Fascia hit 3 home runs and 7 doubles showing below-average power (25.6% XBH). He went on to play for the Frederick Keys of the newly formed MLB Draft League, where he hit .359 with 3 doubles walking twice, and striking out once in 39 AB’s.