Cleveland Indians take former Mill Creek teammates Davis Sharpe, Alaska Abney in MLB Draft
The Cleveland Indians landed former Mill Creek teammates Davis Sharpe and Alaska Abney on Tuesday, the final day of the MLB First-Year Player Draft. Sharpe went to the Indians in the 13th round (No. 396 overall) and Abney was selected in the 15th round (No. 456 overall) after three seasons of college baseball. The two helped Mill Creek to a state runner-up finish as seniors in 2018 — Sharpe as a starting pitcher and first baseman and Abney as the Hawks’ closer.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
