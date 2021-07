The Philadelphia Union headed up the turnpike to Red Bull Arena for a weeknight game against rivals New York Red Bulls. This is the second time the two teams have met, with another game scheduled this season on September 29. With Andre Blake away for international duty, Matt Freese registered his first start for the 2021 season. This came to an end in the 59th minute with a red card, allowing Joe Bendik to make his first appearance for the season in the same night. Jakob Glesnes made his 30th career start and Jose Martinez his 20th.