Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship applications available

Newsbug.info
 11 days ago

The 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is now available in Fountain County through the Western Indiana Community Foundation, according to information from the foundation. The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP) will provide 143 scholarships statewide and one scholarship in Fountain County. LECSP scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year. The special allocation may cover the costs for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.

www.newsbug.info

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Foundations#Charity#Lecsp#Work School Activities#Ici#Lilly Endowment Inc#Eli Lilly And Company#Hoosiers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Morgan County, INMartinsville Reporter-Times

Art Cart: Lilly scholarship deadline approaching

With summer winding down for the school-age set, thinking about school is something many try to avoid. We’d much rather dream summer goes on indefinitely!. One sign that the school year is fast approaching is the opening of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship process. Partnering with the Morgan County Community...
Palatine, ILJournal & Topics

Palatine Jaycees Seek Community Grant Applicants

The Palatine Jaycees are accepting grant requests to benefit Palatine community organizations. Each spring or summer, the Jaycees seek applications from local organizations who serve Palatine residents for their Community Grants Program. Interested organizations can submit their applications now and a decision will be made on Aug. 15 at palatinejaycees.org/community-grants.
Deland, FLstetson.edu

Business School’s Dascher Scholarship endowed with $33K in donations

When Paul E. Dascher served as dean of the School of Business Administration from 1993 to 2004, he was instrumental in turning a run-down, six-story bank building into the school’s showcase home, the Lynn Business Center. Under his leadership, the school obtained the prestigious AACSB accreditation for its business and...
Chester County, PAPhoenixville News

Chester County Community Foundation awards $500,000 in scholarships

WEST CHESTER — The Chester County Community Foundation recently awarded just over $500,000 in scholarships to 225 Chester County students in the last fiscal year. During July, the first month of its new fiscal year, the Community Foundation has awarded just shy of half that much: $243,000 in scholarships to 108 Chester County students.
AgricultureKMZU

Throlson American Bison Foundation Scholarship accepting applications

Westminster Colo. — The National Bison Association (NBA) has announced the 2021 Throlson American Bison Foundation Scholarship amid continued growth in consumer demand for healthy, natural bison meat. The Throlson American Bison Foundation is named after its founder, Dr. Ken Throlson, DVM, a pioneer of the modern bison business and...
Knox County, INwuzr.com

More Lilly Endowment Grant Funding Provided for Covid Relief

Knox County has received an added 110-thousand dollars in Lilly Covid Wave Two grant funding. The County received the extra funds, due to its successful use of the first set of 260-thousand dollars in local and Lilly funds. Eighty percent of the extra funds will go toward children’s mental health...
Charitiesradioresultsnetwork.com

M&M Community Foundation Taking Grant Applications

We invite eligible organizations to apply for grants during our Summer Grant Cycle. Applications will be accepted online at mmacf.org/grants from July 15 until noon on July 29. Eligibility guidelines are noted on the website. Grants are available from the following endowed Funds held at the Foundation:. The Youth Field...
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Grants available from Haywood County Community Foundation

The Haywood County Community Foundation board of advisors is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community. Past grants have generally ranged from $500 to $1,500. Visit the North Carolina Community Foundation website at nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Aug. 10...
Newton County, INNewsbug.info

North Newton to operate in-person beginning Aug. 13

NEWTON COUNTY — The North Newton School Board of Trustees voted last month to proceed with operating on an all in-person model with no virtual learning module. Additionally, masks are being recommended for use by staff and students, but not required in school or on school grounds. There does exist a federal mask mandate on school buses that we are monitoring.
Kansas Stategreatergc.com

Kansas Promise Scholarship Available at GCCC

Select GCCC programs are available at no cost to eligible students beginning Fall 2021, thanks to a new scholarship program designed to increase Kansans’ access to community colleges and technical schools. The Kansas Promise Scholarship, a $10 million last-dollar scholarship program, was passed by the Kansas Legislature and Governor Laura...
Fulton, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Deadline set for Adult Learner Scholarship application at ICC

Aug. 27 is the deadline for applying for the Adult Learner Incentive Scholarship for those enrolling for the 2021 fall semester at Itawamba Community College. To apply for the scholarship, students must be 21 years of age or older and enrolling in classes to pursue a degree. Full-time recipients, who are enrolled in a minimum of 15 hours, will receive $2,000 ($500 per semester), and part-time recipients, who are enrolled in a minimum of six hours, will receive $1,000 ($250 per semester).
Educationtelegramnews.net

Treasury: Fostering Futures Scholarship Application Deadline Now Aug.1

Oung adults who have experienced foster care on or after their 13th birthday now have more time to apply for a scholarship from the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. The Fostering Futures Scholarship application period for academic year 2021-22 will stay open until...
Newton County, INNewsbug.info

Class of 2020 donations appreciated

NEWTON COUNTY — The North Newton School Board of Trustees and the school corporation would like to thank the following businesses, individuals and organizations for their generous donations and choosing to make a positive difference in the lives of the Class of 2020 students at North Newton:. Scholarship Donors:. BEAVER...
White County, INNewsbug.info

DNR locates unidentified songbird illness in White County

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has located the songbird illness in 69 counties including White, Carroll, Cass, Pulaski, Jasper, Benton and Tippecanoe. According to Allisyn Gillet — state ornithologist for Indiana DNR — as of July 8, more than 280 sick or dead songbird reports have been made across Indiana.
Iowa City, IAuiowa.edu

Application Deadline: Obermann ?Spelman Rockefeller Community Scholar

For the second year, the Obermann Center for Advanced Studies is funding a graduate student Community Scholar to work with a local non-profit. This year, we are partnering with Open Heartland, a grassroots, community-based initiative that serves Latino immigrant families living in Johnson County, many of whom have escaped violence, extreme poverty, and lack of educational and health resources. Located on Iowa City's southeast side, Open Heartland has expanded during the pandemic in response to community needs, offering tutoring, English language classes, clothing and furniture exchange, a food pantry, and more.
Bixby, OKgtrnews.com

Bixby Education Endowment Foundation Awards Scholarship

At the 20th Annual Celebration of Academic Awards, the Bixby Educational Endowment Foundation (BEEF) was honored to award $114,500 in scholarships to 38 of Bixby’s seniors. Congratulations to all of the recipients: Kayla Adams, Taylor Argabright, Avery Bernazard, Abigail Besmer, Ella Bevins, Sydney Bush, Gentry Cantrell, Lily Cherry, Caitlin Claxton, Jacob Close, Maximus DeVore, Justin Gilliam, Anja Gudmundsson, Gabriel Holley, Claire Hudson, Sarah Jackson, Ariana Johnson, Noah Jones, Sydney Jumper, Addyson Lane, Hadley Long, Aubrey McNiel, Emma Mirkes, Madeline Mueller, Ana O’Connell, Fernando Patino, Laney Pearman, Beauchamp Selman, Logan Short, Ava Smith, Reese Smith, Addison Stewart, Simon Stout, Olivia Thompson, Audrey Tomlinson, Abigail Trenary, Shauni Vicks and Elizabeth Walker.
Williamsport, INNewsbug.info

Town of Williamsport - Warren County Park Program among Lilly Scholars Network Lead Forward Community grant recipients

Indianapolis, IN – Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. (ICI), in collaboration with the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN) has selected 20 organizations around the state to receive the spring 2021 round of Lead Forward Community Grants (LFCG), which pair charitable organizations with a Lilly Endowment Community Scholar (or multiple scholars) in their Indiana communities, according to information provided.
Advocacynowdecatur.com

Applications open for the 2021 Mary Rohrscheib Teaching Scholarship

July 12, 2021 – Applications are now open for a $1,000 scholarship for students studying to become teachers. Attorney Josh Rohrscheib is offering the scholarship in loving memory of his grandmother, Mary Rohrscheib, to celebrate great teachers and encourage the next generation of teachers. Josh Rohrscheib said, “Growing up with Mary as a grandmother, was a life-long lesson in kindness, curiosity, and generosity. She never stopped learning and never stopped teaching.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy