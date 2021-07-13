Cancel
The 2022 Ram 1500 Wants to Take You Into the Back Country

 11 days ago

The 2022 Ram 1500 Has a new custom package designed to take you into the most rugged areas. The best part is that it all comes straight from the factory!. During the pandemic, it seems everyone rediscovered the great outdoors. Camping, fishing and hiking skyrocketed in all areas of the country. Campgrounds are packed and the sale of cabins and RVs are off the charts. Ram has designed a 2022 Ram 1500 to take to nearly anywhere you want to go. The BackCountry Edition turns the 2022 Ram 1500 Big Horn or Lone Star into your most rugged off-road truck straight from the factory.

