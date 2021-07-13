The 2022 Ram 1500 Wants to Take You Into the Back Country

The Silverado ZR2 off-road model will take on the Ford Tremor; not the Raptor. Chevy is taking baby steps towards competing with the Ram 1500 and the Ford F-150 in the off-roading, performance truck department. Out of the Big Three, Chevy is the only one not to offer a full-fledged off-road model for the Silverado. Ford has the F-150 Raptor (and Raptor R V-8 in the works), whereas Ram has the 1500 TRX. While Chevy hasn’t come up with a standalone off-roading model yet, it has teased a new trim, something similar to what Ford does with the Tremor and Ram does with the 1500 Rebel. Chevy has plans to offer the Silverado in the ZR2 outfit that will give you the freedom to take your bowtie truck off the roads without much hesitation. Well, better late than never!