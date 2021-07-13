Live at 5 Sports with Todd and Souhan 7-13-21

The American League’s dominance continued Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver. The Junior Circuit, after jumping out to a quick 4-0 lead, rolled to a 5-2 win over the National League. The win marked the AL’s eighth straight win in the contest dating back to 2013. Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named the game’s MVP after he hit a deep home run in the third inning to give the AL an early 2-0 lead. At 22, he became the youngest ASG MVP. Guerrero drilled a 468-foot shot over the left field wall off Corbin Burnes to put the AL up 2-0. Gerrero has 28 home runs this season, second behind only Shohei Ohtani. He is the second-youngest player in All-Star history to hit a home run in the game, and claimed the 200th homer in the game’s history. Ohtani started the game for the American League and pitched one inning and the picked up the win. The Brewers Corbin Burnes pitched two innings, giving up two runs on four hits and took the loss. Tampa Bay’s Mike Zunino also homered for the American League and J.T. Realmuto connected for the National League.