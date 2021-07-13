Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Live at 5 Sports with Todd and Souhan 7-13-21

willmarradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. Wild buy-out both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. Could both the Twins all-stars, Nelson Cruz and Taylor Rogers, be traded by the trade deadline?

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Twins throw wrench in Phillies plan to trade for Byron Buxton

Byron Buxton may stay with the Minnesota Twins after all and not be traded to a team like the Philadelphia Phillies as the trade deadline approaches. While the Philadelphia Phillies may have a ton of interest in trading for Byron Buxton, the star outfielder might be sticking with the Minnesota Twins after all.
NFLwhopam.com

Sports Briefs 7/13/21

Former Tennessee quarterback Kaidon Salter is transferring to Liberty. Salter was kicked off the team by head coach Josh Heupel after two off the field incidents. He got suspended for spring football after he was arrested for an incident on the UT campus in March. Salter came to Knoxville as a four-star QB out of Cedar Hill, Texas.
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Visit Tigers Tomorrow

(Detroit, MI) -- The Twins begin the final stretch of the season tomorrow. Minnesota enters the unofficial second half of the season at 39-and-50. The Twins will visit the Detroit Tigers. Detroit is 40-and-51.
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Owner Talks about First Half of MLB Season

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The principal owner and chairman of the Minnesota Twins says the first half of the season has been disappointing and the hope is the team picks things up in the second half of the year. Jim Pohlad says sometimes things don't click and that has been the...
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Rogers Going to All-Star Game, Ohtani Making History

(Denver, CO) -- Another member of the Minnesota Twins is in the All-Star Game in Denver. Minnesota reliever Taylor Rogers has been added to the American League team. Rogers joins Nelson Cruz as the representatives for the Twins in this year's game. The honor is especially meaningful for Rogers, who is a Denver native. The All-Star Game is set for tonight in the Mile High City. Shohei Ohtani is set to take the mound for the American League. Max Scherzer will start for the National League.
Baseballwillmarradio.com

Todd and Friends #323 7-15-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Voice of the Gophers Mike Grimm and Todd talk about the upcoming 3M Open and what will the Twins do the second half of the season.
BaseballKFVS12

Heartland Sports 7/14/21

A SEMO pitched was drafted by the Atlanta Braves. Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/12. Watch Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 7/12. A SEMO pitcher was drafted by the Atlanta Braves. Sports. Heartland Sports 10pm on 7/11. Updated: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT. Heartland Sports...
NHLwillmarradio.com

Wild To Buy Out Suter, Parise

(St. Paul, MN) -- Two longtime members of the Wild are being bought out. The team is buying out the contracts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. The move to free up roster spots will allow Minnesota the ability to protect two more players in the upcoming expansion draft. The two players were part of a turnaround this season that saw the Wild return to the NHL Playoffs.
Denver, COhometownbroadcasting.com

Hometown Broadcasting Sports Wednesday 7/14/21

The American League’s dominance continued Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver. The Junior Circuit, after jumping out to a quick 4-0 lead, rolled to a 5-2 win over the National League. The win marked the AL’s eighth straight win in the contest dating back to 2013. Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named the game’s MVP after he hit a deep home run in the third inning to give the AL an early 2-0 lead. At 22, he became the youngest ASG MVP. Guerrero drilled a 468-foot shot over the left field wall off Corbin Burnes to put the AL up 2-0. Gerrero has 28 home runs this season, second behind only Shohei Ohtani. He is the second-youngest player in All-Star history to hit a home run in the game, and claimed the 200th homer in the game’s history. Ohtani started the game for the American League and pitched one inning and the picked up the win. The Brewers Corbin Burnes pitched two innings, giving up two runs on four hits and took the loss. Tampa Bay’s Mike Zunino also homered for the American League and J.T. Realmuto connected for the National League.
NFLkxeo.com

KXEO Sports Report 7/13/21

Mizzou Football’s Nick Bolton is a Second-Team Academic All-American. It was announced yesterday (Monday) by the College Sports Information Directors of American. Bolton earned a 3.6 GPA as a sport management major and was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 26th pick in the second round and 58th overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas, NVwillmarradio.com

Team WNBA Beats Team USA In WNBA All-Star Game

(Las Vegas, NV) -- Team WNBA defeated Team USA 93-85 in the WNBA All-Star game in Las Vegas. Arike Ogunbowale led all scorers with 26 points for Team WNBA and was named the game's M-V-P. Jonquel Jones with 18 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Brittney Griner scored 17 points for Team USA and Breanna Stewart had 15 points. Minnesota's Sylvia Fowles scored 12 points.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

The real reasons the Rays acquired Nelson Cruz

CLEVELAND — The primary reason the Rays stepped out of their usual trade behavior, preempted the looming deadline, gave up a pair of advanced pitching prospects and took on, for them, a hefty bit of money in acquiring Nelson Cruz was evidenced by the home run he hit in his second at-bat Friday.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins' Taylor Rogers is a player to watch at the trade deadline

Unsurprisingly, Twins southpaw Taylor Rogers “is very popular on the trade market,” MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweets. There is enough interest that the reliever has a “good chance to be dealt” even though Minnesota is reportedly reluctant to move players who are under team control beyond this season. Rogers has one more arbitration year remaining before free agency in the 2022-23 offseason.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays at Indians: Batting third, wearing No. 23, Nelson Cruz

The Rays didn’t waste any time launching the Nelson Cruz era, putting their prized new acquisition right into tonight’s lineup against the Indians. He will bat third as the designated hitter. The first glimpse of the impact of adding Cruz, acquired in trade from Minnesota Thursday, is that Austin Meadows,...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball reaction to Nelson Cruz trade

Most of the trades that occur prior to the July 30 deadline will play only a small role in adjusting fantasy baseball value, and such is the case with the Tampa Bay Rays acquiring legendary designated hitter Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. Cruz, 41, has been among the top power hitters in baseball for the past eight seasons, showing little-to-no sign of decline despite his age. His addition should greatly improve the Rays offense for the rest of this season.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: 5 reasons why Yankees should pass on Twins’ Byron Buxton trade

Aggressiveness can’t be confused with foolishness leading up to the July 30 MLB trade deadline. It’s fine to expect Yankees general manager Brian Cashman to be aggressive. He should be. Despite so many issues with the 2021 team, there’s still a playoff race to attack. October baseball in the Bronx can’t be ruled out, even if you’ve likely wanted to throw in the towel on this team over the past few months.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

How much sense does the Nelson Cruz trade make?

Intro: Host Michael Rand breaks down theTwins' trade of Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bayin a number of ways: What Cruz meant to the Twins will be hard to replicate, and as much as someone who played just 258 games here can define an era, Cruz did that. He was a lineup presence and the leader of the Bomba Squad. That said, the Twins did well to get two Class AAA pitchers in return for Cruz, and it was clearly a trade that makes sense. It's hard to remove the emotion from the trade, but if you can do that you will find a lot of good.

Comments / 0

Community Policy