OPINION: Kansas, it’s past time to do the right thing. Ban 'conversion therapy'

By DANIEL CAUDILL daniel@derbyinformer.com
derbyinformer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContent notice: This column discusses sensitive topics like suicide. By allowing conversion therapy to exist in the state of Kansas, our government is enabling institutional violence against LGBTQ+ youth. For those who don’t know, “conversion therapy” is a homophobic and transphobic practice that seeks to change someone’s sexual orientation or...

