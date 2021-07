The 2021 Emmy nominations have arrived! While 2020 was an odd year in many ways, Watchmen was the talk of the town when last year's Emmy nominations rolled around, and it reigned supreme during the virtual telecast alongside Succession and Schitt's Creek. For 2021, the Emmys have already commited to a live ceremony, which means the contenders from this robust list of nominees will be live and in person to accept their trophies for the best of television from the past calendar year.