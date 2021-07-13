NoSweat disposable hat liners
NoSweat has created the first disposable performance liners for hats, helmets, hard hats and visors that absorb sweat instantly while preventing odors, stains and even acne. NoSweat thin liners peel and stick to the inside of headwear and feature SweatLock technology engineered to instantly absorb sweat. Moisture is locked inside the liner to help prevent dripping sweat, fogging, sweat stains, acne and odor. Each NoSweat liner absorbs around 2 ounces of sweat.www.lawnandlandscape.com
