Benji Brown Shares How He Came Up With The Characters KiKi & Fat Tasha [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
rnbcincy.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. If you’ve been listening to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show for a while, you’ve heard KiKi and Fat Tasha. Benji Brown is the voice behind your favorite characters! Rickey realized he’s never formally introduced him so Benji shares his story. Hear his comedy journey, how he came up with the KiKi character, and what’s coming up for his career.

