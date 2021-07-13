What’s Trending?! What Dream Job You Would Want If You Could Get It? [WATCH]

"You know, they'll never be the same after this." Reid murmurs, staring at the family, catching the beat of the deafening flat-line earlier. Sometimes, they don't make it there before the bad guys. It's easy to see that, even now, one by one, their heads are turning and looking over their shoulders at them. At him. Each second seems like a decade as he watches himself get escorted out by the lingering warmth, faced with screams, while the killers hide behind bulletproof glass and armed guards.