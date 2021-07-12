CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Youngkin refuses VBA's traditional July debate; candidates in agreement on just one

By MEL LEONOR Richmond Times-Dispatch
Lynchburg News and Advance
 2021-07-12

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Bar Association’s summer meeting has for decades hosted the first general election debate of Virginia’s campaigns for governor. That won’t be the case this year. Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced that he would not participate in the association’s July 24 debate at the Omni Homestead...

newsadvance.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

This Trump Cabinet Member Is One Of Glenn Youngkin’s Biggest Donors

Linda McMahon, the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment and head of the Small Business Administration, donated $150,000 to Glenn Youngkin’s campaign to become Virginia governor. McMahon, who is married to WWE billionaire Vince McMahon, gave $10,000 in September, $15,000 on Oct. 6, and $125,000 on Oct. 12, according to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginian-Pilot

When Youngkin takes office, rollbacks expected on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates

When hundreds of thousands of Virginians had lost their jobs in the first summer of the pandemic, Glenn Youngkin, an executive of a private equity firm, had quit his. The wealthy businessman from Northern Virginia was following political ambitions, soon taking jabs at Democratic leaders for how he believed they bungled the COVID-19 response. As health workers and elderly residents received the ...
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

GOP senator says voters in ‘rejection election’ turned back on Democrats’ policies

Sen. John Barrasso called last Tuesday’s races the “rejection election” because American voters turned back Democrats’ radical policies. “It was a rejection election. Voters overwhelmingly across the country rejected these radical policies of the Democrats, which have caused inflation, rising prices, open borders. And now they want to raise taxes even higher,” Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Cuccinelli
Person
Judy Woodruff
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Ed Gillespie
Greater Milwaukee Today

GOP candidates for Illinois governor hope for momentum after Youngkin’s win

XENIA, Ill. - It’s a year out from the Illinois gubernatorial election and Republicans vying for the job hope there’s momentum from the GOP’s victory in Virginia on Tuesday. Virginians elected their first Republican governor in 12 years by picking Glenn Youngkin over Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Analysts across the country...
ILLINOIS STATE
Free Lance-Star

Youngkin capitalizes on McAuliffe's debate gaffe

With cameras rolling 33 years ago, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis stepped aboard an M1 Abrams battle tank wearing a helmet and took a ride for the media. Days later, the campaign of Vice President George H.W. Bush aired a TV ad using video from that ride while a monotone narrator reminded viewers that the former Massachusetts governor opposed defense systems and was critical of the U.S. role in Grenada and Libya.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Youngkin just handed Republicans their 2022 blueprint

The degree to which any election predicts future results is often overstated. Much like polling, it merely represents a snapshot of the moment. But if the question is whether association with Donald Trump is a fatal blow to Republican candidates, the answer provided by the governor’s race in Virginia — a blue-leaning state won by President Biden by 10 points — is a clear “no,” at least if GOP hopefuls follow Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin’s blueprint.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mother Jones

Glenn Youngkin’s Campaign Is About One Racist Thing

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. At the end of October, I was lucky enough to be off from work and watched more television than usual. Living in Washington, DC, means that we may not have representation in Congress or a governor, but we are still bombarded by political ads intended for our neighbors in Maryland and Virginia. So, I’ve been subjected to advertisements for the Virginia gubernatorial race between Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe for the last few months. Naturally, since my time off coincided with the last few weeks before Election Day, the ads for this tight race seemed to be appearing at an increasing rate, and soon it became apparent that Virginia’s Republican candidate has absolutely zero specific policies or ideas.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of Virginia#Liberty University#Vba#Pbs Newshour#Democrat#Republicans#Haitian#The Clinton Foundation#George Mason University#Aarp Virginia#Norfolk State University#Hampton University
WDVM 25

Gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin awaits election results

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin is watching results come in at the Marriott Conference Center in Chantilly.  The self-dubbed outsider is facing off against former Governor Terry McAuliffe, but he and his team are confident that Youngkin will be the next governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Youngkin has campaigned on […]
CHANTILLY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

CNN commentators fume after CNN report on Kamala Harris office dysfunction: 'I had to push back heavily'

Two liberal CNN commentators who support Vice President Kamala Harris are unhappy with their outlet's own story outlining frustration and dysfunction in her office. A lengthy CNN piece Sunday outlined mutual exasperation between Harris and President Joe Biden's offices as her approval rating dips, with the former's aides feeling hung out to dry as she tackles thankless tasks without White House cover, and the latter's staff having "thrown up their hands" at her "lack of focus," as CNN put it.
U.S. POLITICS
Border Report

Longtime South Texas Democrat switches to the Republican Party

A veteran South Texas state representative from Rio Grande City who recently sponsored a controversial redistricting amendment in the Legislature, has switched to the Republican party. State Rep. Ryan Guillen on Monday appeared at a news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott in Floresville, Texas, and announced he will not be running as a Democrat during his next election campaign for District 31, which includes a large section of the border in Starr County.
TEXAS STATE
The Intercept

Bernie Sanders Could Snuff Out a Potential Primary Contest to Replace Patrick Leahy

Sen. Patrick Leahy, the longest serving Democrat in the Senate, held a press conference on Monday morning in the Vermont Statehouse, announcing that he will not seek reelection in 2022. Leahy stepping back opens up a new likely Democratic seat, raising the question of whether Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will endorse the state’s lone congressional representative, Peter Welch, or allow an open primary to play out.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump supporters’ logic of political violence should alarm us all

A disturbing question now hangs over the conduct of American politics. “At this point,” said an audience member at a recent pro-Trump event, “we’re living under corporate and medical fascism. This is tyranny. When do we get to use the guns?” As the crowd applauded, the man persisted: “No, and I’m not — that’s not a joke. I’m not saying it like that. I mean, literally, where’s the line? How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?”
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy