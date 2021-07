It may be tradition for you to gather the most important people in your life to help you celebrate your birthday. Your friends and family can really make your day special, but perhaps you’re ready to switch things up a bit. This year, plan a solo celebration with things to do on your birthday alone. It could be that you’re not around the people you normally spend the day with, or you just want to focus on yourself. Whatever the case, a solo birthday is always a great idea. It really forces you to get a little creative with your plans, and these things to do on your birthday alone are sure to make your day of self-love even better.