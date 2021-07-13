Waldo L. Leistico
Waldo Leistico, age 88 of Nowthen, passed away on July 12, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Laura (Bernard); brother, Orval (JoAnne); nephew, Steve. Survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Avis; nephews, Dennis (Sue), Gary (Julie) and Gene (Jaycie); niece, Delores (Lester) Jensen; friends and relatives. Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 700 Western St., Anoka, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Visitation also on Friday, July 16 from 4-8 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River. Interment Lakeview Cemetery in Nowthen, MN. Memorials to Mount Olive Lutheran Church or Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown, WI. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.www.hometownsource.com
Comments / 0