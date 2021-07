Says, ‘I will not stand by and allow this practice to happen’. LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a reply brief in support of her petition for a writ of certiorari asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review an erroneous decision holding that the Constitution guarantees a right to abort a child solely on the basis of a Down-syndrome diagnosis. In January, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s order that blocked Arkansas’s law prohibiting abortions that are performed solely on the basis of Down syndrome. In April, Attorney General Rutledge filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to reverse the Eighth Circuit’s decision.